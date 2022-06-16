Sunday marked five years since the death of Lt. Patrick N. Weatherford, of the Newport Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of a vehicle break-in near Bowen Street and Newport Avenue.
When Lt. Weatherford arrived on scene, he saw an individual, 19-year-old Derrick Heard, fleeing the area and chased him on foot. During the pursuit, Heard fired his gun and struck Weatherford killing him.
In honor of Weatherford, Modern Woodman of America, the City of Newport, the police department and community members held a memorial service on Sunday in front of the Newport Police Department in remembrance of him. Prayers were led, and memories of Weatherford were shared.
In addition to the gathering, a memorial flag pole was placed outside the police department, and a plaque will be added when completed. The plaque will read, “In beloved memory of Lieutenant Patrick N. Weatherford – End of watch, June 12, 2017.”
The plaque will also include, “Devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend. In recognition of his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty may his life and memory never be forgotten.”
In addition to the memorial service, the police department and Modern Woodmen representative Brenda Benish hosted a bake sale to raise funds for the project. The sale raised $5,000.
