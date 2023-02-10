JONESBORO — The fourth time obviously wasn’t the charm as a Walnut Ridge man is facing felony charges for stalking a Jonesboro woman, according to police and court records.

James Doyle Stewart, 51, of the 300 block of Fontaine, Walnut Ridge, was charged by District Judge David Boling Thursday of second-degree stalking and first-degree terroristic threatening, both felonies, and misdemeanor harassment and criminal trespass.

