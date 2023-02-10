JONESBORO — The fourth time obviously wasn’t the charm as a Walnut Ridge man is facing felony charges for stalking a Jonesboro woman, according to police and court records.
James Doyle Stewart, 51, of the 300 block of Fontaine, Walnut Ridge, was charged by District Judge David Boling Thursday of second-degree stalking and first-degree terroristic threatening, both felonies, and misdemeanor harassment and criminal trespass.
Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor of the victim and her family about an ex-boyfriend’s continuing stalking her. The neighbor, Jonathan Parks, is the police chief of Earle, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton of the Jonesboro police. Hampton said Parks had noticed a van driven by Stewart parked in two locations. The van had paper taped on its side, he said.
“Jonesboro officers came to the scene and a couple of the officers recognized Stewart from prior calls where he was stalking a female on Smoot Dr. One of the officers had criminally banned him from the address upon contact from a prior occasion. Officers spoke with the female victim on Smoot who stated that Mr. Stewart was an ex-boyfriend of hers from several years ago and (she had) since married and had kids,” Hampton wrote.
The victim told police that she was afraid for herself and her family.
“The victim stated that she is very scared of Mr. Stewart and fears that this will escalate and he will harm her and her family,” Hampton’s affidavit said.
A search of Stewart’s van turned up three pairs of binoculars, multiple signs, zip ties and an air soft pistol.
It wasn’t the first visit to the residence in the 1700 block of Smoot Drive.
At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were called by the victim’s husband about Stewart harassing the family. No arrest was made on the call.
Jonesboro police were called to the residence on the afternoon of June 28, 2022, after the victim’s husband reported Stewart was harassing the family and placing them in emotional distress.
On the afternoon of May 24, 2021, the victim’s husband told police Stewart was throwing nails in their driveway and repeatedly caused alarm to the family.
On Thursday, Boling set Stewart’s bond at $25,000, issued a no-contact order against him and ordered that he wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
