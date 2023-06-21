JONESBORO — A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a $100 million civil lawsuit against a Jonesboro man who killed his girlfriend in December 2019.
Stacy Taylor is listed as the personal representative for the estate of Alissa Reynolds who was killed by Shawn G. Cone, 51, was convicted in September 2021 of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Cone was additionally sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment for abuse of a corpse, two counts of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
The jury deliberations and sentencing took less than two hours to complete.
The lawsuit claims that Cone, through his actions, caused a loss of consortium, mental anguish for Reynolds’ family members and $10,000 in funeral expenses and $25,000 for a vehicle the lawsuit says Cone destroyed.
Chad Oldham, the attorney for the family, said Tuesday he expects the hearing, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Craighead County Court Annex, 511 Union St., before Circuit Judge Richard Lusby, “to be short and uneventful.”
He said he doesn’t expect Cone to be in attendance at the hearing.
Cone is serving his sentence in the Lee County facility of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Jonesboro police Sgt. Jason Chester testified at the trial that officers broke through the back door and found a chaise lounge with blankets, quilts and towels piled on it. Underneath they discovered Reynolds’ body. He said officers then left the house, in the 5000 block of Brac Place, and contacted the Criminal Investigation Division at JPD and the county coroner. They waited until officers arrived with a search warrant, Chester testified.
At his trial, Cone blamed Reynolds’ death on “The Organization,” a group he claimed that he owed money to for drug and gambling debts.
Cone was apprehended in Key West, Fla., where he fled to after the murder.
In October 2019, Cone was arrested and charged with stealing and cashing checks from a business in Jonesboro.
In late November 2019 he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.