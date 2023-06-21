JONESBORO — A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a $100 million civil lawsuit against a Jonesboro man who killed his girlfriend in December 2019.

Stacy Taylor is listed as the personal representative for the estate of Alissa Reynolds who was killed by Shawn G. Cone, 51, was convicted in September 2021 of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com