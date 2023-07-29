TRUMANN — The White Flye Farms has been named the 2023 Poinsett County Farm Family of the Year.
The White/Flye family has been farming for four generations and currently produces top-of-the-line crops such as cotton, rice, soybeans, corn and peanuts.
Brothers Jesse Flye and Logan White run their family farm in the Trumann and Payneway area together with the help of 20 employees and the expertise of their father, Marty White.
Their dad was a High Cotton recipient in 2003 and won the Poinsett County Farm Family of the Year in 1991.
The 14,550-acre farm at Weona is a real-life testament to the generational commitment that the family has tended to for years and years.
“I believe I have the best job in the world, and we strive to be the best at doing it,” Flye said.
The brothers started helping their dad on the farm when they were around 14 years old.
“Dad wasn’t necessarily hard on us, but he made sure we developed a good work ethic,” Flye said. “We helped with irrigation and harvest, but we do all of those things differently now, more efficient now.”
Flye and White have a great dynamic for the farm and have their own self-proclaimed roles in keeping things running smoothly. Flye enjoys the marketing and sales side of the business, and White prefers being more hands-on, working in the field and working on equipment.
Flye says farming is “not only a job, but a way of life,” and that, “farming is the only job in the world that allows me to wear so many hats. One day I’m an accountant, the next a conservationist, a chemist, a marketer or even a welder, if needed,” he laughed. “I love all these different hats and the challenges each one presents. You get to do all these things and do them with your family.”
The two men enjoy trying new things, new rotations and new techniques every year to see what works best for them and their crops.
They took a chance on adding something new to their fields – peanuts – and are enjoying the journey so far. They’re entering their fourth year growing them and are doubling the operation this year. The peanuts have also given them the opportunity to test reduced nitrogen applications on the cotton ground behind peanuts.
Corn is a vital crop for the farm and serves as a great rotation with cotton and soybeans. In the battle against pigweed, they say crop rotation is key.
One of the most useful inventions that the brothers use is the Round Bale Cotton Picker, followed by the High-Speed Planter as a close second.
“Placement is super important, especially for crops like corn, for yields. So, to get the correct placement and stand, we would go four miles per hour. Now, we can plant anywhere from 10 to 12 miles per hour,” White said.
Equipment like this helps not only these two but other farmers cover more ground significantly quicker and easier than what they did in the years prior.
Farming can be quite unpredictable, especially when you take the weather into consideration.
“Mother nature can make you look like a genius or like an idiot. This year, mother nature has made us look pretty smart,” smiled Flye.
They advertise their corn and soybeans themselves but use outsider producers to market cotton and rice.
They say the hardest part about selling their own crops is separating their heart from their head.
“It’s hard when you know a part of the country is dry and you want to price it high to make money, but things go south and you lose multiple cents on bushels. It can be a lot of money lost. You have to use your brain to price,” Flye said.
They said they’re lucky that some of their products can be sold in the state. For example, most of their corn goes to chicken houses around Arkansas and their rice typically ends up right on the shelf of local grocery stores.
Peanuts can go to companies that make candy and peanut butter, and cotton can be used for a plethora of things, including clothing, towels, and cottonseed oil, which has multiple uses.
Flye is following in his father’s footsteps and he and his wife, Kelly, have two sons, Cooper, 14, and Dawson, 13, who work on the farm occasionally to see if they’ll have a green thumb like the other men in the family.
He’s confident in his youngest son’s interest, saying, “Dawson would be out here every day if he could,” but noted he’s involved in sports and does not have time to pursue farming as much as he would like.
While White’s sons, Jackson, 11, and Tanner, 7, are a bit young to be farming yet, he hopes they find interest in the family business as he did, but says he won’t force them to try it and will let them decide for themselves.
The brother duo are hopeful that their sons will want to carry on the family tradition as they did for their dad, who still makes frequent appearances at the farm.
The pair say farming can be mentally and physically exhausting, but it is also very rewarding.
They have advice for young farming newcomers and people who want to break out in the farming community.
“You gotta go from the ground up. Find someone to work for, and just hope they’re a good mentor. Financing is the hardest part, so you have to be smart,” Flye said. “Learn everything you can, never be scared to ask questions, and never be scared to fail on a small level.”
