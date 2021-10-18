JONESBORO — A suspect has been targeting fast-food restaurants’ drive-thrus to pass counterfeit $20 bills in Jonesboro.
On Friday, the Dairy Queen, 2005 S. Madison St., reported to police that someone used a counterfeit bill to pay for food. The incident happened between Oct. 11 and Friday, according to a police report.
On Friday, the Smoothie King, 2215 E. Highland Drive, told police someone used a fake $20 to pay for food between Oct. 11 and Friday.
On Wednesday, the McDonald’s at 2207 E. Nettleton Ave., reported receiving a counterfeit $20 on Oct. 11.
On Friday, the Arby’s at 4112 E. Johnson Ave., reported receiving a fake bill on Oct. 11.
On Oct. 11, the Dairy Queen at 4100 E. Johnson Ave. received at counterfeit bill on that day. Jonesboro police are continuing its investigation.
In other JPD cases:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his residence was burglarized in the 400 block of Melrose Street. Stolen was a 55-inch television valued at $500.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday that someone broke into his vehicle in the 2300 block of Twin Oaks Avenue and stole his laptop valued at $1,300.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen late Thursday or early Friday from her home in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive. The motorcycle is valued at $7,000.
