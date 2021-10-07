JONESBORO — The number of fire deaths in Jonesboro during 2021 is at five, the highest number in several years, Assistant Fire Chief Martin Hamrick said Thursday.
On Feb. 14, firefighters responded to a smoke detection alarm at 3407 Bolt Blvd. at 3:12 a.m.
Barbara Carole Smith-Schlitt, 76, of Jonesboro, died in the fire.
On Feb. 17, Jonesboro Sanitation Director Donny Gibson, 68, of Jonesboro, crashed his city-issued Dodge Ram 1500, officials say. He died in the ensuing fire, Fire Marshal Jason Wills said.
On Sept. 3, Geraldine Colman, 62, died in a house fire at 811 Huntington Ave. A 1-year-old female also died in the blaze, Brett Bassham, a fire department battalion chief, said at the time.
A Jonesboro fire marshal said the fire originated from a stove in the downstairs apartment.
On Sept. 9, a man died in a house fire in the 3400 block of Parkwood Road.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation, Wills said.
“They’re still working on it,” Hamrick said.
“There’s no real pattern with it,” Hamrick said of the fatal fires this year. “There’s nothing to point to why it happens.”
He said the Fire Department offers free smoke detectors to those who want one. The department also offers free batteries and will install detectors in people’s homes.
Hamrick said cooking fires figure prominently as the start of many house fires.
“Don’t leave cooking unattended,” he said. “And make sure to turn the stove off when finished.”
As colder weather moves closer, Hamrick said space heaters can be a fire hazard.
“Maintain space away from materials when using a space heater,” he said.
