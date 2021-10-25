JONESBORO — Jonesboro police completed their investigation Saturday connected to a fatal pedestrian accident that happened at about 9 p.m. Friday on Johnson Avenue.
Timothy Morgan, 59, of Jonesboro, was attempting to cross Johnson Avenue when he was struck by oncoming traffic. Morgan was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A white GMC Acadia, driven by Jason Coletta, was traveling westbound in the outside lane on Johnson Avenue near the intersection of Marion Berry Parkway. Morgan was attempting to walk south across the road when he was struck by the vehicle, which had the green light at the time of the accident.
The investigation has been completed by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Traffic Division.
Bill Campbell, communications director for the City of Jonesboro, said Monday that the city has requested dropping the speed limit in that section of Johnson Avenue from 45 mph to 35 mph, but it hasn’t heard back from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), which decides on the speed limits for state highways.
Alan Pillow, director of the Metropolitan Transportation Organization, said the city’s been working for quite a while with ArDOT to address pedestrian safety on Johnson Avenue.
“It’s an ongoing conversation with ArDOT,” Pillow said. “For quite a while we’ve been asking for a decrease in the speed limit. I think it’d be beneficial to lower the speed limit.
Pedestrian accidents along Johnson Avenue prompted the construction of a temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk that was installed near State Street in September 2019.
The beacon flashed yellow to tell motorists to slow or stop temporarily when a pedestrian pressed a button.
The temporary crossing was placed where many pedestrians historically walk between apartment communities on the north side of Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) and a convenience store on the south side.
The crosswalk was taken down in July 2020.
A survey by the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission at the time found several people wanted a permanent crosswalk at the site.
However, not all did.
One responder said, “Another solution would be to let Darwin work in the human species. Quit coddling these people who aren’t smart enough to even cross a street without getting hit. If someone isn’t smart enough to cross a street, how much can you help them? Quit impeding traffic and make people take responsibility for their own actions.”
