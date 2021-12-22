JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Oscar Orlando Aguilera Corrales, 29, with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle after Corrales allegedly kidnapped his biological son, 5, on Dec. 12.
Fowler set Corrales’ bond at $250,000 and imposed restrictions if Corrales posts bail. He would have to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the child or the child’s mother. Corrales must also surrender his passport, if he has one, Fowler ruled.
Fowler appointed a public defender for Corrales and stipulated that the attorney must speak Spanish.
Corrales next court date is Jan. 19, 2022, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
According to police, the boy’s mother, a 28-year-old Jonesboro woman, told police Corrales had stolen her car and taken the boy with him.
The mother told Jonesboro police that she and Corrales had lived together for the past four months at the residence, according to a probable cause affidavit. She told Corrales on Dec. 11 that she was moving out with her children. She said when she left the residence with the two other children, Corrales would not allow her to leave with their child, she told police.
When she returned to the residence the next day at 3 p.m., Corrales, the boy and her vehicle were gone, she told police.
A detective was told at about 8:10 p.m. that night Corrales’ phone pinged at an address in Georgia.
Detective Brian Arnold with the Jonesboro police’s Criminal Investigations Division found out that Corrales had fled to Valdosta, Ga., with the boy.
Arnold contacted the Valdosta Police Department at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, and police there arrested Corrales shortly before midnight and took custody of the boy.
Corrales was arrested Tuesday when he was returned to Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.