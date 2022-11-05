JONESBORO — Police arrested Marcellus Morrow, 27, of Flint Street, on Thursday afternoon after taking his son to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment for multiple head injuries and a possible broken rib, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Morrow is being held on suspicion of second-degree domestic battery and a misdemeanor failure to appear.
An employee at Taco Bell, 2100 S. Caraway Road, told police early Friday morning that an armed man robbed the restaurant of an unknown amount of money. No suspect was listed in the Jonesboro police report.
Police arrested Steven Box, 34, homeless, on Thursday afternoon after a 22-year-old Jonesboro woman said he attempted to take her wallet in the 1100 block of South Caraway Road. Box is being held on suspicion of robbery.
Police said a 29-year-old Jonesboro woman’s vehicle was found burned at the intersection of Valley View Drive and Valley View and Weaver roads late Thursday night.
An employee of St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Jackson Avenue, told police Thursday afternoon someone stole the contents of her purse beneath her desk and used credit cards to withdraw $75 in cash and purchase a $50 gift card.
