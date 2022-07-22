The annual 75th Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced county and district winners in the program that recognizes one farm family from each county and culminates with the naming of an Arkansas winner. The program’s goal is to recognize and encourage farm families who show outstanding work in their communities and farms around Arkansas.

This year’s Poinsett County winner is Dustin Faulkner, 26 Ditch Farms Partnership in Harrisburg, along with his wife, Kristy Faulkner, and their two daughters, 13-year-old Alyson Faulkner and 16-year-old Abby Faulkner.