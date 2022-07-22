The annual 75th Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced county and district winners in the program that recognizes one farm family from each county and culminates with the naming of an Arkansas winner. The program’s goal is to recognize and encourage farm families who show outstanding work in their communities and farms around Arkansas.
This year’s Poinsett County winner is Dustin Faulkner, 26 Ditch Farms Partnership in Harrisburg, along with his wife, Kristy Faulkner, and their two daughters, 13-year-old Alyson Faulkner and 16-year-old Abby Faulkner.
“We were privileged to receive the honor” Dustin said. “We are proud and are truly appreciative and grateful for the honor.”
Kristy helps on the farm with her work in the cattle operation, Ross Farms & the Cattle Company, as well as keeping the books for the business.
“It’s a great accomplishment for all the hard work we’ve put into our operation,” Kristy said.
She noted that she is assisted in the cattle operation by her daughters, Abby and Alyson, who help make sure the cattle are well taken care of and vaccinated.
Abby and Alyson also enjoy participating in rodeos in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The two have won awards for their efforts in the rodeo circuit.
Abby plans to become a veterinarian after she graduates due to her love of animals. She also plans to help with her family’s farming operation by working with the livestock.
Dustin graduated high school in 1993 before graduating from Lyon College in Batesville with a major in history. After college, Dustin thought about working with his grandfather and father who already had their own farming operation. But, Dustin sought a career elsewhere and in 1998 he would start working for Arkansas Farm Bureau as a claims adjuster.
A year prior to taking a position with Arkansas Farm Bureau, Dustin met Kristy in 1997, and married her three years later in 2001. That year, Dustin purchased his first farm ground and started 26 Ditch Farms buying 170 acres of land in 2001.
Dustin worked for Arkansas Farm Bureau for 14 years and continued to build his farming operation. He eventually left Farm Bureau to work in the crop insurance industry so he could be closer to his farming operation while selling federal crop insurance. He continues to work for Agripartners LLC.
“Participating in the crop insurance business has allowed me to see the business side of the farming industry and has strengthened my ability to analyze risk and learn new marketing strategies and budgeting techniques,” he said.
26 Ditch Farms increased to 3,192 acres of corn, soybeans, rice, wheat and grain sorghum, and Dustin’s cattle operation grew to hold 35 pairs of cows and calves. Dustin added to the operation over the years including DK Land Company, AA Farms and most recently Prentis Farms Trucking, LLC.
All these operations combine to employ seven workers not including Dustin, Kristy, Abby and Alyson. Dustin dedicates his success and the title of Farm Family of the Year to not only his family and their hard work, but also his dedicated workers.
“You put in lots of hours. You put in lots of hard work,” Dustin said. “We’re blessed with great workers, which we make up a part of it, but at the end of the day the workers that do the bulk of it deserve the honor just as much as we do.”
While the Faulkner family has earned the distinction of Poinsett County Farm Family of the Year, they still hope to continue to improve their operations to better their own lives and the communities they call home.
“One of the most important decisions each producer will make in the agricultural world is finding the right size farming operation for his family,” Dustin said. “Along with the other businesses that we operate, my wife and I feel that we have achieved that comfortable level of acreage. Our goal for the future is to continue to improve current land that we own and lease primarily focusing on additional land grading to improve water usage efficiency, reduce energy costs and continue to improve yields.”
