JONESBORO — The Brookland man who was shot and killed by FBI agents in Jonesboro on Jan. 12 is described by the FBI as “anti-law enforcement, had a felonious criminal history, and carried multiple firearms at all times.”
Michael Neuman, 31, was killed at his place of employment in the 1000 block of Falls Street after agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him.
“Clearly marked FBI agents approached Neuman in vehicles with flashing lights and sirens and issued lawful commands to him,” according to a statement from the FBI. “Instead of following the agents’ commands, Neuman moved to cover, produced a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the agents. In response, FBI agents returned fire, defending themselves and their colleagues. Neuman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and no FBI agents were injured.”
The FBI was involved in a joint operation with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the statement said. The goal of the operation was to arrest Neuman on a felon-in-possession of a firearm charge and conduct searches of his personal vehicle and his Brookland residence.
Immediately after the shooting scene was declared secure, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members deployed to the site and began processing the scene, according to the statement.
At the same time, Neuman’s Brookland residence was searched by another investigative team. Searches of both Neuman’s vehicle and his residence uncovered multiple firearms.
“An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team is conducting a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of this shooting incident. As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided at this time,” according to the FBI.
