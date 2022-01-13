JONESBORO — FBI agents shot and killed a person Wednesday in the 1100 block of Falls Street, according to a news release.
According to the FBI, “During the course of a court-authorized law enforcement operation on Wednesday, FBI agents were involved in an agent-involved shooting. At this point in time, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased. The scene is currently being processed by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team who will be on-site for several hours. There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area.
“An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) will handle the agent-involved shooting investigation. The SIRT will conduct a thorough, factual and objective investigation of the events. In the interest of protecting the investigation’s integrity, we cannot comment any further.”
The FBI wouldn’t say if the person was a male or female.
The Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office assisted with blocking off the street during the operation.
According to an FBI spokesman, all information about the shooting won’t be released for several weeks.
The release of any information will be made by either the U.S. Attorney’s Office or a prosecuting attorney’s office.
