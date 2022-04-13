The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Little Rock Field Office has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children, according to Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan.
“The FBI has received numerous reports of predators posing as young girls on social media to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims,” Hagan said.
According to a news release from the FBI, the scheme typically follows this pattern: a predator (posing as a young girl on social media) convinces a young male, usually 13 to 17 years of age, to engage in explicit sexual activity over video chat; the video is secretly recorded and saved; the predator then reveals they have the saved video and attempts to extort money from the juvenile victim by threatening to post videos on various social media pages.
Hagan said the predator usually requests payment by asking for bank account login information or requesting gift cards.
The FBI release emphasizes that sextortion is a serious crime.
“The coercion of a child by an adult to produce child sexual abuse material carries heavy penalties, including life sentences for offenders,” the release stated. “To make the victimization stop, children typically notify someone – normally a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement.”
Hagan noted that embarrassment can prevent a juvenile from coming forward, but reporting the crime is important.
“Sextortion offenders frequently have dozens of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify a predator may prevent countless future incidents of sexual exploitation,” he said.
The FBI offered the following tips to protect adults and children online:
Parents should be selective about what they share online. If social media accounts are open to everyone, offenders can easily learn about parents and their children, and then use that information for their predatory purposes.
Be wary of anyone you encounter online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
People can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
Be highly suspicious if someone you meet on a game or app asks you to start communicating with them on a different platform.
Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
For those who have been victimized or know someone who may be a victim of sextortion in Arkansas, contact FBI Little Rock at 501-221-9100 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-THE-LOST).
“Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it,” Hagan said. “Tell law enforcement everything about the online encounters. It may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the predator.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.