JONESBORO — Several crimes involving guns are being “adopted” from state to federal courts, according to Jessica Thomason, chief deputy prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District.
The Jonesboro Police Department has 14 officers who are certified by federal agencies such as the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.
“These officers have full federal investigative and arrest powers,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said previously. “They’re able to open and submit cases to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
One prosecutor in the 2nd Judicial District, Charlene Davidson, is also deputized as an assistant U.S. attorney.
The result has been sending gun and drug criminals to federal prison for longer sentences than state law allows, he said.
Federal prisoners aren’t eligible for parole while state prisoners sometimes only serve a fraction of their sentences.
On Thursday, state prosecutors dropped charges against Nazaree Meadows for trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Meadows was originally charged in Craighead County District Court on March 2, 2020.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas has indicted Meadows on those counts.
His federal trial is scheduled for Oct. 30.
In a recent case, Amelia Eve Pittaway, 38, and Curtis Wayne Clifton, 43, were charged with simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, being felons in possession of firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations after their arrest.
Katherine Calaway, prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said the FBI stepped in and took over the investigation and prosecution.
In February, a federal grand jury indicted Pittaway and Clifton on the drug and gun charges.
Pittaway pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges. No response from Clifton was provided by the U.S. District Court of Eastern Arkansas.
Pittaway’s trial is scheduled for March 27 at the Jonesboro Federal Courthouse on Main Street before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller.
She is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
Shadrach Ward is accused of first-degree murder in the November 2021 death of his girlfriend. He was also charged in February 2022 with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm.
The weapons charges now appear on the docket for federal court. Ward’s murder trial is slated to begin in May in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The coordination between local and federal agencies was aided by the creation in 2019 of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
According to the Department of Justice, “... Project Guardian draws upon the past successful programs to reduce gun violence. It enhances coordination of federal, state, local and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to communities.”
Calaway said that the state can try juveniles as adults, but that can’t be done at the federal level. She said the state must deal with the increasing number of gun crimes being committed by those under the age of 18.
