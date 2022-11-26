JONESBORO — In early October, a group of 24 Northeast Arkansas residents made a bit of history.
There was no fanfare because these 24 people must work in secret.
But on Oct. 6, a grand jury convened to consider federal court cases in Jonesboro for the first time since the 1960s.
U.S. District Judge Price Marshall of Jonesboro posted an announcement about the grand jury’s existence last week on the court’s website.
“My colleagues and I are committed to decentralizing the court’s operations and bringing them as close as possible to all of the people that they serve,” Marshall told The Sun this week.
It’s a reversal of a long trend of concentrating so much of the court’s work in Little Rock.
In 2019, following congressional action, the court actually closed federal courthouses in Batesville and Pine Bluff as a way to follow a national mandate to reduce court real estate costs.
The counties that had been served by the Batesville courthouse are now part of the 13-county Northern Division of the court, which is based in Jonesboro.
In Arkansas, grand juries are rare, as state prosecutors typically file charges in circuit court based solely on information provided by police and witnesses.
That’s not possible in federal court, said Jonathan D. Ross, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
“The federal side, a grand jury is actually required by our constitution,” Ross said. “And so they are the entity that creates the final decision about whether a person is charged.
“And so that means the prosecutors have to go put on the evidence in front of that grand jury,” Ross explained. “It’s just a probable cause standard. It’s not the same as a trial where you’re having to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. You’re asking the grand jury to answer the question, is it more likely than not that the person accused of whatever criminal violation did what they are being accused of. If the grand jury says yes, then an indictment is issued, warrants are then processed and now a person is given a summons or order to appear in federal court to be arraigned for their federal charge.”
The first session of the grand jury in Jonesboro resulted in about a dozen indictments.
The grand jury will meet every three months in Jonesboro. In addition to Craighead County, residents of Clay, Cross, Fulton, Greene, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp and Woodruff counties are subject to being called for federal jury duty in Jonesboro. They will no longer have a potential for being called for jury duty in Little Rock.
That grand jury meets monthly, and Ross said it has been an added hardship for residents of the northeastern corner of the state to fulfill their duty.
“So, once a month, you’re having to get up and drive down to Little Rock, a place you may have no reason or concern to ever go to and go down there and work for a couple of days,” Ross said. “That’s a hardship on you and your family. Depending on your situation, if you’ve got young children who have athletic events, or if you have an elderly parent who has daily needs, you being out of town for a couple of days can prove problematic.”
Now, grand jurors shouldn’t have to be away from home overnight, Ross said.
“They should be able to get back to their homes and to their communities at the end of their day of service,” he said.
Local law enforcement officials will also benefit from not having to go to Little Rock to present evidence, he said.
Marshall agreed.
“The Sixth Amendment requires a speedy and public trial, and the court is committed to fulfilling the promise of that constitutional provision,” the judge said. “And it is certainly easier on witnesses, members of the public, interested citizens if a trial involving Northeast Arkansa events is taking place here in Northeast Arkansas.”
Marshall said the court will also impanel a grand jury at the Helena-West Helena courthouse in 2023.
Ross said the changes will require more travel from Little Rock to Jonesboro for court officials, but it will be more convenient for far more people.
Ross said many of the cases that will be taken to the local grand jury will be presented by Charlene Henry, a 2nd Judicial District deputy prosecutor who also serves as a special assistant U.S. attorney.
