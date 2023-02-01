JONESBORO — A judge has agreed to delay this month’s federal trial of two reputed drug dealers.
Arthur Ray “Ray Ray” Osborne, 41, and Leo Brinkley, 47 – both of Jonesboro – were indicted last April by a federal grand jury of conspiring with distributing methamphetamine in 2019 and 2020.
Osborne was also charged in Craighead County Circuit Court with more drug-related offenses after he was arrested on the federal charges. However, local prosecutors dropped those charges late last year in deference to the four-count federal indictment.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe agreed to reschedule the trial for July 24. It had been scheduled for Feb. 27.
However, court documents indicate Osborne’s attorney, Nicki Nicolo, is trying to strike a plea bargain.
“The prosecutor and defense counsel have been in recent plea negotiations and defense counsel needs additional time to discuss Defendant’s options prior to a plea or trial in this matter,” Nicolo wrote in the request. “His decision could have major ramifications upon his life and to date the parties have not been able to come to an agreement.”
Nicolo, who works out of Little Rock, said she needs additional time because Osborne is being held in the Greene County Jail in Paragould. She said she had not had time to travel to the jail to meet Osborne in person.
On Monday, Volpe agreed to release Brinkley from custody so that he could undergo medical procedures.
“During the term of temporary release, Defendant shall be subject to home incarceration with electronic monitoring, which means he will be restricted to 24-hour-a-day lockdown at his residence except for medical necessities and court appearances or other activities specifically approved by the Court,” Volpe wrote in the order. He must return to jail no later than March 11.
The public file doesn’t indicate what type of medical issues Brinkley has, but the records do show he has been briefly released previously on multiple occasions.
