JONESBORO — Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russel said he is not surprised by the mental health aspect of the pandemic.
Russell said his district dealt with those issues throughout the pandemic.
“We want to devise methods to help these kids get through this process,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Education announced its approval on Wednesday of the Arkansas Department of Education’s spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds.
Johnny Key, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, said in a press release that the additional $1.2 billion in federal funding will be used to support multiple educational opportunities.
According to the spending plan, statistics show Arkansas ranked 31st in the 2020 Mental Health America Report for youth having a higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care across the state.
The report to the U.S. Department of Education also stated the data found 21.5 percent of Arkansas children between the ages of 2 and 8 have a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.
“Arkansas tied with Kentucky for the highest rate in the nation,” the report shows.
Factors tied to addressing the educational gap were also addressed.
“There are multiple factors that contribute to the lost instructional time, including a loss of enrollment and lack of student engagement,” the report shows.
Although there has been no specific guidance on how to spend American Rescue Plan monies, Russell said there has been some discussion on the possibility of employing a secondary mental health professional at the district.
“We employ one mental health expert at this time, but we would certainly be looking at the need for another,” Russell said, noting a child psychologist who would focus on kindergarten through sixth-grade students would be ideal.
