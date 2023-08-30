JONESBORO — A federal judge in Arkansas has reactivated a class-action lawsuit against the company formerly known as Suddenlink, which could affect customers in Jonesboro.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas had put a hold on the case “pending the ‘development and potential resolution of the issue of arbitrability in parallel state-court.’”
In March, however, the Arkansas Court of Appeals agreed with Suddenlink, now known as Optimum, that customers must submit to binding arbitration, not file lawsuits against the company, meaning that each individual customer who had a beef with the cable and internet provider would have to submit to binding arbitration.
The state Supreme Court refused to review the appellate court’s decision, which was authored by Judge Cindy Thyer of Jonesboro.
The City of Gurden and individual customers of Suddenlink in the Arkadelphia area originally filed separate lawsuits in 2020 in Clark County Circuit Court, accusing Suddenlink of breach of contract, unjust enrichment (price-gouging) and violations of the Arkansas Fair Trade Practices Act, among other things.
The cases were then moved to federal court in Hot Springs.
If the federal court agrees that the class-action should move forward, despite the state court’s decision, customers in Northeast Arkansas would also be affected. Jonesboro is the largest city served by Suddenlink (Optimum).
In lifting the stay on proceedings in the federal case Aug. 22, Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey wrote, The Court will first consider the issue of arbitrability and then move to other issues if necessary.”
The company has been sued in several other states by customers with similar complaints as those in Arkansas.
Attorneys for the customers in Clark County filed a “supplemental notice” on Aug. 14 in federal court, detailing how some cases had different results.
For example, a federal judge in West Virginia refused to enforce Suddenlink’s arbitration clause.
In a New Jersey court in May, the company filed a proposed $15 million settlement affecting “all persons in the United States” who were customer since July 27, 2018, “and were charged and paid at least one of the following: Network Enhancement Fee, Network Access Surcharge, Broadcast Station Programming Surcharge,’TV Broadcast Fee, Sports Programming Surcharge, or Regional Sports Network Fee.”
In arguing that the federal court in Arkansas should reject the arbitration clause, attorneys Will Crowder and Thomas P. Thrash of Little Rock and Todd Turner of Arkadelphia said “Suddenlink is a rouge business. It is not even registered to do business in Arkansas.
“Suddenlink has a simple business plan: first, it targets communities with little or no choice for phone, cable, and internet service. Then, it engages in severe company-wide cost cutting measures while raising the rates for the customers it has held captive.”
The filing didn’t say whether the New Jersey court had officially approved the settlement.
Suddenlink attorneys called the West Virginia decision on arbitration an “outlier” and cited two other federal court decisions in which arbitration was enforced.
In Arkansas, Suddenlink attorney F. Thomas Curry of Arkadelphia said the federal court should follow the lead of the Arkansas Court of Appeals and state Supreme Court.
“Suddenlink respectfully requests that, in light of the state court decisions, the Court lift the stay in this case and grant Suddenlink’s Motion to Compel Individual, Non-Class Arbitration based on the parties’ prior briefing, and the recently decided cases from the Arkansas Court of Appeals,” Curry wrote on Aug. 18, just prior to Judge Hickey’s decision.
She set a deadline of Sept. 7 for Suddenlink to refile its motion to compel arbitration.
