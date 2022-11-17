JONESBORO — A man accused of leading a large-scale drug operation in Northeast Arkansas was sentenced to 20 years in a federal prison Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller imposed the sentence Wednesday against Eiichi Moore, 44, of Jonesboro for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the prison sentence Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
From April 2019 to January 2020, Moore and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Jonesboro area, according to the press release. Moore provided methamphetamine to other dealers who distributed it at Moore’s direction. Law enforcement conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine in which Moore typically sold a pound of methamphetamine for $7,000.
After several of these controlled drug purchases, on January 15, 2020, FBI agents went to arrest Moore, who fired shots at federal agents during his arrest. After Moore was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of two semi-automatic pistols and a semi-automatic shotgun. He was charged later that month and pleaded guilty in May 2021, U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said..
“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the public,” Ross said. “This defendant brazenly shot at the agents who came to arrest him for the crimes he committed. This 20-year sentence should clearly convey to anyone who would harm law enforcement officers that these violent acts will be met with a long prison term.”
Said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson, “Today’s federal court sentence puts an end to Eiichi Moore’s well-documented criminal history in northeast Arkansas. Mr. Moore’s crimes not only preyed upon Jonesboro citizens but also endangered federal agents when he shot at an FBI SWAT team during a lawful arrest operation in January 2020. Mr. Moore’s period of incarceration should give pause to anyone attempting to peddle narcotics in our Arkansas communities or threaten federal law enforcement officers.”
The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Second Judicial Drug Task Force, and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erin O’Leary and Bart Dickinson.
Six other people were indicted with Moore as part of the investigation.
A Sun review of court files shows Lakendra Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Aug. 17 to 10 years in prison with an additional five years of supervised release.
Jullian D. Woods, 35, was sentenced April 19 to five years and 10 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Alva Turner Sr., 44, was sentenced Nov. 10, 2021, to six years and two months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.
Mike G. Crockett, 34, entered a guilty plea to drug distribution on Sept. 16 and is awaiting sentencing.
Percy Lee Law Jr., 41, entered a guilty plea on a firearms violation July 7 and is also awaiting sentencing.
Lawrence Cannon, 51, was sentenced to eight years in the federal prison after pleading guilty. However, Cannon is appealing the sentence.
