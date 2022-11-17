JONESBORO — A man accused of leading a large-scale drug operation in Northeast Arkansas was sentenced to 20 years in a federal prison Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller imposed the sentence Wednesday against Eiichi Moore, 44, of Jonesboro for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the prison sentence Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.

inman@jonesborosun.com