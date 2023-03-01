JONESBORO — A Mountain Home pair, who were arrested in March 2022 after a traffic stop on Craighead Road 328 by sheriff’s deputies, had their cases moved to federal jurisdiction, according to Katherine Calaway, prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
The two were arrested after a subsequent search found six pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle with an estimated value of $100,000.
Amelia Eve Pittaway, 38, and Curtis Wayne Clifton, 43, were charged with simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, being felons in possession of firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations after their arrest.
Calaway said the FBI stepped in and took over the investigation and prosecution.
In February, a federal grand jury indicted Pittaway and Clifton on the drug and gun charges.
Pittaway pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges. No response from Clifton was provided by the U.S. District Court of Eastern Arkansas.
An arrest warrant was issued in December for felony failure to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court by Judge Chris Thyer.
Pittaway’s trial is scheduled for March 27 at the Jonesboro Federal Courthouse on Main Street before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller.
She is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit from March 2022, Deputy Lloyd Norman observed a car leaving a residence on Craighead Road 328 at a high rate of speed. When Norman caught up with the vehicle, it was traveling on the wrong side of the road.
After pulling the car over, both Clifton and Pittaway gave the deputy false names, the affidavit said. Pittaway told Norman there was marijuana in the vehicle and turned it over to him.
A probable cause search found the six pounds of meth distributed throughout the vehicle and under the hood.
Two firearms were found in the vehicle during the search.
A search warrant was executed at about noon Friday at the residence on Craighead Road 328 and Billy Stephens, 61, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. Rolland said several grams of meth were found at the residence.
Pittaway was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of trying to pass counterfeit $20 bills in Mountain Home.
Clifton was arrested in September 2021 on charges of manufacturing meth at a Mountain Home motel and also being a felon in possession of a firearm after a rifle that was stolen from Poinsett County and a 9 mm handgun were found inside of the motel room, according to published reports.
