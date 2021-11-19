JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a total of $25,000 in bonds Friday after special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause with several felonies and misdemeanors.
William Lawrence, 40, was charged with breaking or entering a structure, theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Halsey also found probable cause to charge:
Jearl Meabor, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $1,500 bond.
Willie Watson, 35, of Jonesboro, with failure to register and parole violation; $15,000 bond.
Kedrien Brown, 36, homeless, with theft by receiving of a credit or debit card; $20,000 bond.
Shauna Foster, 40, of Jonesboro, with two counts of breaking or entering a structure or building, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and theft of property greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; total bond of $11,500.
Michael Rolland, 39, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; $10,000 bond.
Scott Johnson, 38, of Atlanta, Ga., with felony failure to appear; bond set at $130,000 by a circuit judge.
