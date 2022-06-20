JONESBORO — Revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of the City of Jonesboro and unincorporated areas of Craighead County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced.
Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said there are a few changes in the proposed map, which guides flood insurance costs in specific neighborhoods.
“The boundaries have changed some, so I would really recommend everybody take a look at it,” Light told The Sun Monday.
The most significant change locally was in the size of the floodplain along Butler’s Ditch in the industrial park, Light said, adding that he disagrees with the findings. He said he expects the city to appeal that portion of the proposed revision.
Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps, FEMA said in a news release.
For this physical map revision, the FIRMs for Craighead County serve multiple purposes, including defining Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). SFHAs are areas at high risk for flooding. Communities and residents can use the information to make informed decisions about building, development and flood insurance.
FEMA stresses that flooding can and does happen outside of the most vulnerable areas.
Review the preliminary flood maps by visiting the local floodplain administrator (FPA). A FEMA Map Specialist can help identify community FPAs. Specialists are available by telephone at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.
The preliminary maps may also be viewed online:
The Flood Map Changes Viewer at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv.
FEMA Map Service Center at http://msc.fema.gov/portal.
Light said his staff is also preparing an exhibit that will be available soon on the engineering page of the city’s website, www.jonesboro.org.
For more information about the flood maps:
Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C (just click on the “Live Chat” icon).
Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist @riskmapcds.com.
There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone.
Learn more about flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.
