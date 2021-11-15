JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday found probable cause to charge a 19-year-old Jonesboro man with negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated and running a stop sign in a wreck that claimed the life of a female and sent a male to be airlifted to a Memphis hospital Sunday morning.
Eli Joe Campbell was driving a white GMC truck that struck a Dodge passenger car after running a stop sign at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Craighead roads 905 and 910, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Savannah Fenley was declared dead at the scene and her body had to be cut out of the car. Kyle Bowles, another occupant of the car, was ejected from it and was airlifted to The Med in Memphis with serious injuries, the affidavit said.
Deputies determined that Campbell’s GMC truck was traveling eastbound on Craighead Road 910 and ran a stop sign at the intersection with Craighead Road 905, striking the vehicle the victims were in.
Deputy James Cooper asked Campbell if he had been drinking alcohol, to which Campbell replied, “Not very much,” the affidavit said. Cooper said he found an empty bottle of Jack Daniels Honey in the driver’s side floorboard of Campbell’s truck.
Campbell suffered an injury near his left eye.
A sheriff’s detective got a warrant for a blood draw on Campbell, which was conducted at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. The sample showed a blood-alcohol reading of 0.218, more than twice the limit for driving while intoxicated, the affidavit said.
Fowler, citing his knowing of the suspect’s family, had District Judge David Boling issue the bond amount for Campbell.
Boling set bond at $75,000.
Campbell is being represented by attorney Mark Rees.
