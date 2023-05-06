JONESBORO — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has announced that Tuesday is National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
“National Fentanyl Awareness Day aims to amplify nationwide efforts to increase awareness and decrease demand for fentanyl, which is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that continues to drive the overdose epidemic,” according to the DEA
“Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents. Learn more at www.fentanylawarenessday.org and spread the word to save a life. Illicit fentanyl is driving the recent increase in U.S. drug overdose deaths,” the agency said.
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on the agency’s website. “Fentanyl is everywhere. From large metropolitan areas to rural America, no community is safe from this poison. We must take every opportunity to spread the word to prevent fentanyl-related overdose death and poisonings from claiming scores of American lives every day.”
Chad Henson, commander of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, said fentanyl is devastating to Northeast Arkansas.
“It’s the largest drug epidemic our society has ever seen,” he said Friday. “We continue to see increases in overdoses and overdose deaths. We’re making strides, but we haven’t seen the peak yet.
“In 25 years of law enforcement, I haven’t seen a narcotic that is so deadly.”
Henson said an opioid investigator will soon be hired for his task force using money from the state’s settlement with opioid manufacturers. That investigator will attempt to track where the drugs came from in cases of overdoses and drug possession.
He said dealers who sell fentanyl-laced drugs, such as Xanex, heroin and cocaine, that cause a death could face homicide charges.
Henson said 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood, federal agencies and police chiefs in the region are on board with it.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said his office is seeing an increase in fentanyl-based crimes.
“A small dose can be lethal,” Boyd said Friday. “It takes very, very little to be a fatal dose.”
He said deputies carry Narcan in their patrol cars. Narcan can be administered to overdose victims or to deputies who come in contact with fentanyl. Just handling fentanyl can cause death, Boyd said.
Jonesboro police made a major fentanyl bust earlier this week.
Laquinton Lauderdale, 26, of the 2500 block of Bonnie Jean Place, was charged on Wednesday with trafficking a controlled substance.
At 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop of Lauderdale’s vehicle for an illegal window tint at the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Walnut Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“Laquinton Lauderdale was sitting in the front passenger seat and Investigator (Tanner) Huff could smell the odor of marijuana in the vehicle,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Investigator Huff searched the vehicle and behind the glove compartment found a bag with 1,802 suspected fentanyl pills. Lauderdale was read his Miranda right and then confessed that the pills belonged to him and he shoved them behind the glove box when they were pulled over.”
Boling set bond for Lauderdale, who is on federal probation, at $250,000 and required him to wear an ankle monitor when released on bail.
Lauderdale was released on bail Thursday.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said last year that drug dealers have pill presses to make lookalike drugs like Xanax and other substances. They add fentanyl to the pills in some cases, Elliott said. So people who think they’re taking an illegal Xanax could be taking something laced with fentanyl, he said.
“We have seized pill presses in Jonesboro,” Elliott said.
In November, Elliott said his department had received 190 calls about drug overdoses since Jan. 1, 2022. That includes all drugs. He said that number doesn’t include calls for unattended deaths.
Typically, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta reports overdose data by broader drug categories. Fentanyl, for example, is grouped with other synthetic opioids like tramadol and nitazenes. But for Wednesday’s report, researchers took a closer look at the specific drugs that are included on death certificates for people who died of overdoses, highlighting demographic differences.
Nearly 70,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses that involved fentanyl in 2021, almost a four-fold increase over five years. By 2021, about two-thirds of all overdose deaths involved the potent synthetic opioid, according to the report. Multiple drugs can be reported on one death certificate, and fentanyl is often found along with others, according to the CDC.
