JONESBORO — “It’s the nation’s new problem,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said of the fentanyl crisis in the United States.
On Friday, Elliott said his department has had 190 calls about drug overdoses since Jan. 1. That includes all drugs. He said that number doesn’t include calls for unattended deaths.
“Yes, it’s showing up in Jonesboro,” Elliott said. “It’s one of the most concerning problems.”
To help battle overdoses, he said police officers carry Narcan, a substance that reverses the physical effects of an overdose until the person can be transported to a hospital.
Fentanyl in its pure form can kill a person just by handling it without proper safeguards. Elliott said officers have Narcan to take themselves if they’re exposed to it.
Officers average about 30 Narcan saves a year in Jonesboro, Elliott said.
He said drug dealers have pill presses to make lookalike drugs like Xanax and other substances. They add fentanyl to the pills in some cases, Elliott said. So people who think they’re taking an illegal Xanax could be taking something laced with fentanyl, he said.
“We have seized pill presses in Jonesboro,” Elliott said.
Heroin and methamphetamine have been found to contain fentanyl, many times with deadly results.
According to The Associated Press, fentanyl and other lab-produced synthetic opioids now are driving an overdose crisis deadlier than any the U.S. has ever seen. Last year, overdoses from all drugs claimed more than 100,000 lives for the first time, and the deaths this year have remained at nearly the same level – more than gun and auto deaths combined.
The federal government counted more accidental overdose deaths in 2021 alone than it did in the 20-year period from 1979 through 1998, the AP wrote. Overdoses in recent years have been many times more frequent than they were during the black tar heroin epidemic that led President Richard Nixon to launch his War on Drugs, or during the cocaine crisis in the 1980s.
Some of the reports from Jonesboro police this year were:
On Oct. 8, an officer was dispatched to a residence at 3312 Caraway Commons Jonesboro in reference to an unresponsive person. Narcan was administered to both subjects, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old male
Cigar with possibly laced with fentanyl.
On Oct. 1, police arrested a 39-year-old homeless man with three fentanyl pills.
On Sept. 20, two men, ages 55 and 33, were arrested at the West Parker Road Walmart on suspicion of shoplifting. An officer found a dollar bill with fentanyl residue on it.
On Sept. 15, police arrested a 41-year-old Jonesboro man with suspected ecstasy/fentanyl pills.
On Sept. 11, police responded to a suspected overdose victim, a 32-year-old male, who took a pill laced with fentanyl.
On Aug. 20, police responded to a possible overdose at St. Bernards Medical Center. They found part of a blue pressed pill that was suspected fentanyl.
On Aug. 18, police responded to a call of 32-year-old male who overdosed on fentanyl.
On Aug. 9, police responded to a fentanyl overdose by a 26-year-old woman.
On July 3, a 58-year-old North Little Rock man was arrested with methamphetamine and 10 pills of oxycodone with fentanyl in them.
On June 14, a Paragould man was found with several drugs, including fentanyl patches.
“There’s no quality control in the drug world,” Elliott said. “It’s the up-and-coming problem in the drug scene.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.