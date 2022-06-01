HARRISBURG — The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for a day fun and music as it hosts the Festival on the Ridge Saturday in downtown Harrisburg.
According to the Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the all-day event will be free and include live music, a 5K run / walk, food trucks, vendors, inflatables for kids, carnival rides and much more.
The free music begins at 2 p.m. with the band “3 Misfits and a Lady” followed by “The Band Trippp,” taking the stage at 3 p.m.
Music will be at the Poinsett County Courthouse Annex at 110 East Street and continue until 9:30 p.m.
Additional artists performing include Grammy-nominated musician Rhett Walker and several other contemporary Christian artists including Jason Roy, Apollo LTD, Cade Thompson, RENEE, Joel Vaughn and We Are Vessel. This portion of the music is under the direction of By His Grace Entertainment.
After the music, there will be a free fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Comedian Mickey Bell will also be preforming during the afternoon at Harrisburg Town Square Apartments at 705 Jeanette Street.
For more information, contact the Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
