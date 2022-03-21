JONESBORO — A Craighead County man’s dog fetched an unusual object Saturday afternoon.
The 37-year-old man contacted Craighead County deputies after his canine companion brought him a bag of suspected meth in the 7300 block of Arkansas 141 near Lake Frierson.
According to an incident report, deputies field-tested the contents of the bag and it tested positive for meth.
The bag was taken to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and weighed in at almost 4 ounces with a value of $500.
In other police reports:
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday night that someone fired gunshots at her vehicle in the 600 block of Forest Park Drive. The Ford F-150 was struck several times by bullets, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at about 3:40 a.m. Monday after a drive-by shooting, according to a Jonesboro police report. He is being held on suspicion of being a minor in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
A 12-year-old Jonesboro girl reported Saturday night that a 14-year-old girl pulled a gun on her after the two had an argument. No arrest was made in the incident.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday night that someone broke into his residence and stole items in the 4300 block of Richardson Drive. Taken were two handguns – a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a .38-caliber Taurus handgun – two boxes of ammunition and $100 cash.
The owner of Terry’s Auto, 401 W. Parker Road, told police Saturday afternoon that someone stole four catalytic converters off vehicles at his lot. The total value of the items is $4,000.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 300 block of Fisher Street and stole items. Taken were $2,300 in cash and a pair of Nike Jordan shoes valued at $500.
Police arrested Mark Lawrence, 41, of the 5300 block of East Harrisburg Road, on Friday afternoon after a 43-year-old woman reported that her 2012 Ford Focus was stolen from her home in the 300 block of Thomas Green Road. The vehicle was recover from Lawrence’s residence, police said.
RGB Mechanical Contractors and Ransom Construction reported Friday morning that a storage container in the 2200 block of Barnhill Road was broken into and tools and copper items were taken. The total value of items was listed at $18,550.
A 79-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone entered his residence that he is renovating in the 2800 block of Harrisburg Road and took items. The value of the thefts is $180.
Appliances were reported stolen Friday afternoon by Hammerhead Construction from apartment units being built on Arkansas 351, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. The refrigerators, stoves, microwaves and dishwashers are valued at almost $8,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.