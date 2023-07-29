BEECH GROVE — A longtime family in the Beech Grove area says a lot has changed since their family started farming many years ago, from having to walk around and check fields and water pumps to having GPS help them do the work.
The Gray family was recently honored as the 2023 Greene County Farm Family of the Year.
The family, made up of Randy and his wife, Connie; Randy’s nephew, Brad and his wife, Abby; and the children in the family, Shelby, Max, and niece, Graylee, have lived in and around Beech Grove for many years.
Randy Gray said his father raised seven children on the farm, which led to an appreciation of farming and what it has to offer. Randy started farming in 1979 after working in a local factory for three years. The same year, a brother quit the farming operation and Randy was able to buy him out. From there, he started farming 165 rented acres.
The kids are the fifth generation to walk the fields at the Gray farm, along Highway 412 West.
As for the farm, the family stays busy virtually every day.
Brad, who started farming in 2002, said the biggest change from when he started to now involves the slim margins on the business side of things. He said everything is fast, especially with technology. Brad started with 50 rented acres and bought a land leveling tractor in 2002. He also helped Randy with farming until he was able to rent enough land to farm on a full-time basis.
Randy said he believes you learn something every day in farming, but the most important thing in his life is his family. He said while you can miss a lot of the kids’ activities as you farm, farming can get into your blood.
Randy said young farmers can often find it stressful, and that the family always has to plant with the nearby Cache River in their minds with the risk of possible flooding.
The farm has 1,825 acres, with 1,125 acres being rice and the other 700 acres being soybeans.
According to the family’s Farm Bureau book, the family has had to implement land leveling to help with reducing water usage and the work has helped to allow the farm to reclaim surface water from the Cache River.
Both farmers said they have gotten help from groups like FSA (the USDA’s Farm Service Agency) and the NRSC (Natural Resources Conservation Service) as issues have emerged; and that the groups have helped farmers.
Family active in community
The Gray family, in addition to farming in the Beech Grove area, has been active in the community, Greene County and elsewhere, helping people and organizations.
In addition to farming about 1,800 acres of rice and soybeans, the family has been active in their church for five generations and worked with local and community endeavors.
Brad Gray has been a member of the Greene County FSA Committee since 2014, working with area farmers. Brad’s wife, Abby, volunteers with Make-a-Wish as a wish granter and the family together fundraises and supports St. Jude, AeroAngel and Price Hancock Foundation.
Abby also teaches special education at Greene County Tech.
At their church, the entire family is active.
Both Brad and Abby Gray teach Sunday School, while Shelby helps to lead singing with her cousin and Max delivers mini sermons on most Sundays at the church.
Community helps family in time of need
The Gray family learned that their community was more than willing to give back.
When a member of the family got sick several years ago, the people in the community helped the family during their time of need.
Brad and Abby Gray have a son, Max, 10 and a daughter, Shelby, 8.
About six years ago, young Max was diagnosed with brain cancer.
In the past six years, he has had three brain surgeries, along with treatments all over the country.
When he was diagnosed, the family and community worked together to help.
According to the Farm Bureau family book, the situation was difficult but everyone pitched in to help.
“To say, it has been a distraction from the farm is an understatement. In 2017, one day, Randy and my family went from farming together to me being gone through most of the planting season. He (Randy) continued on in my absence so I could be with my son,” Brad said in the book. “We knew the AG community around here was a great group but never appreciated to what extent till then.”
He went on to explain the community’s response to the family’s need.
“Then, very next day after diagnosis, Randy, after practically having his farm responsibilities doubled overnight, walked out of his house to find a group of neighbors awaiting direction. People came from all over the area to help out while Max recovered from his surgery. There were so many people and tractors that converged on the farm that at times, they struggled to find a place to work. When I returned two weeks later, the crop was planted.”
