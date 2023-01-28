JONESBORO — Two cousins told police Wednesday they had a “small altercation.”
Little did they know they were caught on camera.
Now, David Alexander, 33, of Jonesboro, faces major charges. He’s also ordered to stay away from his cousin.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Chris Thyer found probable cause Friday to charge Alexander with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree domestic battering, both felonies, and with violating a city ordinance against discharging firearms within the city limits. He set bond at $150,000, and ordered Alexander to appear Feb. 24 in circuit court.
Agent Brett Nolen of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said in a probable cause affidavit that he and Investigator Nathan Ivy responded to assist Jonesboro police who were responding to a disturbance call at an apartment on Apt Drive.
They found Alexander standing outside of his apartment.
“It was obvious from scrapes and cuts on Alexander’s arms and hands that he had recently been involved in a disturbance so the apartment was cleared with no victims found,” Nolen wrote. While investigating at the scene Nolen said police found three spent bullet casings in the parking lot and a bullet hole in a vehicle.
Meanwhile, other officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that witnesses said had left the apartment building.
Alexander’s cousin, Harlan Bennett, 29, was a passenger in the car and told those officers there was a small altercation.
“Patrol officers informed me that Bennett did in fact have a cut over his eye, which Bennett claimed was caused by Alexander hitting him in the head with a dumb bell,” Nolen wrote.
During his hearing before Thyer Friday, Alexander tried to minimize the seriousness of the situation and asked the judge to consider the fact that he had no criminal record.
Thyer wasn’t so inclined, as he read aloud Nolen’s play-by-play of what is believed to have taken place.
“All of that stuff I just said is on video,” Thyer said.
The apartment manager shared the surveillance video with police.
“The video shows Alexander and Bennett in a verbal altercation with Alexander being the aggressor throughout the incident,” Nolen wrote in the affidavit. “At one point, it appears in the video that Alexander and Bennett began fighting over something but the video ends.
“When the video resumes, Alexander is beating Bennett around the head area with a handgun which matches the injury to Bennett’s face. Bennett is eventually able to separate himself from Alexander at a distance of approximately 55-6 feet when Alexander points the firearm directly at Bennett, but the gun did not fire. It appears that Alexander attempted to pull the trigger but the gun did not fire. Alexander is then seen racking the slide. Alexander again points the gun at Bennett and fires the weapon a total of 4 times as Alexander pursues Bennett.”
Alexander is heard on the audio from the recording yelling and cursing at Bennett as he fired the gun, Nolen wrote.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found a .22-caliber handgun and ammunition hidden in a bathroom, Nolen said.
In an unrelated shooting case, the judge found probable cause to charge Bryauna Wright, 20, of Jonesboro with being a felon in possession of a firearm and fling a false police report. She posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
Wright was treated for a gunshot wound on Monday and told police she had been shot by a masked person who fired from a vehicle. Police learned differently, and Wright admitted the firearm discharged as she was pulling it out of her pants.
Ironically, Wright was on placed on three months of probation in December after she was accused of firing gunshots at a man from her car.
