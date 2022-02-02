NEWPORT — Local officials’ efforts to overturn a decision that allowed relocation of a marijuana cultivation facility from Newport to Pine Bluff should either be dismissed or moved to Pulaski County Circuit Court, the state attorney general’s office contends.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved the sale of Jonesboro-based Natural State Wellness Enterprises to Good Day Farm LLC in November 2020. The commission also approved the new owner’s request to transfer that facility to Pine Bluff.
Community leaders, led by Newport Mayor David Stewart, filed suit in April of last year, challenging the ownership change and transfer of the facility. Other plaintiffs are Jon Chadwell, director of the Newport Economic Development Commission; the Northeast Arkansas Charitable Foundation; and the Newport-Jackson County Industrial Development Bond Board.
The attorney general’s lawyers contend that the commission has sovereign immunity against lawsuits. Documents filed by other defendants in the the Jackson County lawsuit argued that appeals of the commission’s decisions can be heard in court, but only in Pulaski County.
The Jackson County lawsuit claims in part that the Natural State Wellness was not a properly licensed company.
The Medical Marijuana Amendment requires that 60 percent of all owners of a marijuana cultivation facility be residents of Arkansas for the last seven years, David Couch, the attorney for the local leaders said in the litigation.
“Natural State failed to disclose to the Medical Marijuana Commission the control and ownership of a third party Harvest Enterprises Inc.,” Couch wrote. Harvest is a publicly traded company based in Arizona.
A second lawsuit by the local development organizations, filed in October, seeks the return of the real estate involved in the former cultivation facility to local control.
That lawsuit, which was transferred to U.S. District Court, said Natural State Wellness Enterprises, the original owner of the permit in 2018, took advantage of hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial incentives in deciding to locate the cultivation facility in Newport.
According to that complaint, Natural State Wellness Enterprises transferred its interest in the Newport property to BRLS Properties AR-Newport LLC, for less than $100.
The federal complaint said there was a provision in the deed transfer from Newport to Natural State Wellness Enterprises that, “In the event that the Grantee does not build, construct and operate a marijuana grow facility properly permitted by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on the premises within 24 months from the date of this conveyance, title to the lands and premises shall revert to the Grantor.”
Both lawsuits said the Newport-Jackson County Industrial Development Bond Board sold 20 acres to Natural State Wellness, believed to be valued at $870,000, for just $20. The city also provided an estimated $75,000 worth of easements for streets, natural gas, electrical, sewer and water at no charge and installed a water and wastewater line at no charge. That work was worth more than $90,000, according to the complaint.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., the company that had been hired by Natural State Wellness to grow the marijuana in Newport, contends Natural State upheld its end of the bargain.
“Natural State did open and operate a cultivation facility in Newport, Arkansas,” attorney R. Ryan Younger wrote on behalf of Harvest. He said both the marijuana commission and Newport officials had acknowledged the operation.
“Plaintiffs have not alleged that Natural State was required to continue operating a cultivation facility in Arkansas for a set period of time – which would have been absurd, given that Natural State’s license could, in theory, have been revoked by the State at any time – or that Natural State was prohibited from transferring its cultivation license to another entity,” Younger continued.
Who exactly is BRLS Properties AR-Newport LLC isn’t clear in the lawsuits. However, Younger the lawyer for Harvest, also represents BRLS. In response to the federal lawsuit, Younger said the local industrial development board is seeking benefits it’s not entitled to.
“ … the Board cannot receive both ownership of the real property and the market value of the real property, as such would constitute a double recovery,” Younger wrote in part.
Younger said the federal lawsuit should be dismissed for a variety of reasons.
“BRLS asserts all defenses available to it under any and all applicable state or federal constitutions, statutes or regulations.”
On Jan. 27, U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller set a trial for the week of April 24, 2023, in Jonesboro.
Circuit Judge Michelle Huff has yet to decide whether to transfer the Jackson County case to Pulaski County.
