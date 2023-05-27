JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Gregory Scott Manes, 29, of the 100 block of West Nettleton Avenue, was arrested May 20 at his residence after police were called about an altercation involving a knife. A woman told police Manes had physically attacked her, grabbing her by the throat until she felt like she was going to pass out. When Manes released her, she called his father, who came to the residence.
When Larry Manes arrived, he began arguing with his son. Gregory Manes then went into the kitchen and retrieved a knife. Larry Manes struggled with his son and was able to get him to the ground and take the knife from him.
Police placed Gregory Manes into custody for aggravated assault and took him to St. Bernards Medical Center where he stayed for treatment.
Boling set Manes’ bond at $5,000 and issued a no contact order.
Manes’ next court date is July 27 in the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Kyla Cobb, 25, of North Little Rock, theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $10,000 bond.
Felicia Strickland, 40, of Milan Tenn., second-degree forgery; $5,000 bond.
