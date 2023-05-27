JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Gregory Scott Manes, 29, of the 100 block of West Nettleton Avenue, was arrested May 20 at his residence after police were called about an altercation involving a knife. A woman told police Manes had physically attacked her, grabbing her by the throat until she felt like she was going to pass out. When Manes released her, she called his father, who came to the residence.