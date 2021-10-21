JONESBORO — Sometimes unsightly and unsafe properties will sit unattended for months or years. But that doesn’t mean the City of Jonesboro isn’t working to remove blight in neighborhoods, said Tony Thomas, chief operations officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
Members of the West End Neighborhood Association complained Tuesday about inaction on some properties that have been in poor condition for many months.
While it may appear nothing has been done, Thomas said there has been movement on some of the properties mentioned during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the association, the city disclosed that the city’s code enforcement officers have issued 94 citations to property owners, cases that were taken to Craighead County District Court, from 2019 to Oct. 1 this year.
The officers wrote 5,950 warnings and mailed 2,906 written notices of violations.
In all, during that period, the officers handled 11,534 total cases addressing 19,736 code violations, according to the report.
Out-of-state property owners are under no legal responsibility to respond to a summons for district court, Thomas said.
Thomas said the city has to balance state law, the wishes of the neighborhood and individual property rights.
“I don’t want the city just coming in and taking over my property,” Thomas said Thursday. “Nobody wants that. And so one of the things we do try to do is we talk to work with property owners. We try to mitigate issues before we take any action. And then, when we do take any action, there is a due process that has to be followed for our processes to be legal.”
A federal civil rights lawsuit against local officials is pending over one property owner’s claim that the city enforced its codes too aggressively. A trial in that case is set for May of 2022.
In some cases of owner-occupied residents, the owners don’t have the resources to take immediate action. Thomas said the city can provide resources to help, either financially, or provide information on people who are willing to help clear out debris in exchange for scrap material.
For example, Thomas said, a local developer recently bought a house at 1101 W. Huntington Ave. that’s been tied up in foreclosure. She has submitted plans to restore the house.
“And I think the community will be pleased that someone has bought that structure and they’re willing to preserve it to the historical character of the neighborhood,” Thomas said. He said Tanica Gamble’s efforts on that house is a good sign for the area.
“There’s a lot of interest in West End, not only by those who live there, but there’s some interest by those outside of West End that want to see that community thrive, that want to see the community preserved to its original character. And we at the City of Jonesboro desire that, as well.”
Thomas also said Copenhaver, who took office in January, recognizes the city has some organizational problems that need to be addressed. Now an independent department, code enforcement has in the past been under the direction of the city’s planning department, inspections and even police. Some responsibilities dealing with city codes also fall under the jurisdiction of the sanitation department. Often, when someone complains about a specific issue, residents have been directed to another office.
“Instead of enforcement being tied to one department, I would like enforcement to be tied to departments,” Thomas said. “Because it gives us all the ability to go out and look at something, versus it being tied to only one individual or one department.”
Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, pointed out that Arkansas is the only state that doesn’t have a property maintenance code. An attempt to establish a local property maintenance code was defeated by Jonesboro voters in 2015.
Two condemnation proposals will go to the city council on Nov. 2 to address two structures that local inspectors believe are unfit for human habitation.
