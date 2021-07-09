JONESBORO — For whatever reason, Jonesboro’s Code Enforcement Department is receiving a growing number of complaints about dangerous, dilapidated structures and unsightly conditions.
Frustration grows as residents who’ve filed complaints about specific properties see slow movement toward resolving the issues.
Michael Tyner, the city’s code enforcement director, said even mowing tall grass on private property can be an expensive, time-consuming process. Add to that the caseload for the six-member department, and you’ve got a backlog, he said.
“So far, year to date, our office has opened 2,148 cases addressing 4,393 separate code violations,” Tyner said Friday. “Out of those, 42 are boarding and securing or condemnation cases in various stages in the process.”
Just in June, the department opened 428 new cases involving 899 code violations across the city’s 82 square miles, Tyner said.
Since the city often has to supply the sheets of plywood to safely secure some structures during the legal process, Tyner said his department budget has been hit by the skyrocketing cost of lumber this year.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver, who just completed his first six months in office, said he’s looking for ways to improve services.
“The numbers illustrate the problem,” Copenhaver said Friday. “Adjustments clearly need to be made as this issue has been manifesting itself with the growth of Jonesboro over many years.
“This is a problem all cities face, and there’s more to it than just writing a ticket. It’s important that we provide the tools for our department to be successful, and we are in the beginning stages of new software as well as creation of a code blitz that will go through all wards.”
City Council member Chris Moore raised the issue during Tuesday’s council meeting as he listed several addresses in the West End neighborhood that need immediate attention.
Moore said redevelopment of the old downtown core area has gained momentum in recent years, with construction and remodeling of new homes and businesses, but dilapidated structures threaten that progress, he said.
“I’m concerned that that ball which is on a roll may come to a stop if we don’t do a little better with code enforcement,” Moore said.
Tyner said enforcement is difficult as he consider the rights of not only neighbors but the property owner. Often times, the city can’t take action because the violations aren’t visible from the street.
When the violations are documented, the city has to identify the legal owner of the property.
“We are required to send notices by certified mail and standard mail with a notarized affidavit of service to perfect legal service each time we take action on a property, when we send invoices for the corrective action, and for notification of council dates for liens,” Tyner said. The department has processed about 700 mailed notices and affidavits this year, he said.
One house that Moore mentioned Tuesday has no living owner, so the city will have to take the issue to probate court, Tyner said.
It can be time consuming, Tyner said of the condemnation process.
“If everything goes well, it’s anywhere from four to six months to get that condemned,” he explained. “And that’s title searches, notification, and then it goes through public safety (council committee), and then through the council.” After that, the property owner still has a one-month grace period in order to obtain a building permit to take corrective action.
Some condemnations take longer. A court battle over the Home Ice building lasted more than six years. Eventually, the city won the right to spend nearly $125,000 to remove the historic, but dangerously impaired structure.
The city has placed a lien on the property and the land can’t be sold until someone pays off the lien, Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington has said.
