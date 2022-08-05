JONESBORO — Bay Mayor Darrell Kirby will step down from that position next year, but he hopes to take a seat at the city council table.
Kirby filed Friday as a candidate in Ward 2, Position 2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — Bay Mayor Darrell Kirby will step down from that position next year, but he hopes to take a seat at the city council table.
Kirby filed Friday as a candidate in Ward 2, Position 2.
Police Chief Paul Keith filed for the mayor’s position on Thursday.
One of the newest candidates for municipal office in Jonesboro seeks to fill the council seat being vacated by Bobby Long.
Derrick P. Coleman filed for the Ward 6 seat on Thursday. Long announced he has accepted a professional position in Oregon. Charles Frierson also announced he would not seek re-election in Ward 1.
Two incumbents, Dr. Charles Coleman in Ward 2, and John Street in Ward 4, filed their paperwork on Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. Other current council members whose terms will end this year are Ann Williams in Ward 3; L.J. Bryant in Ward 5.
Linda R. Denny filed her candidacy for the Ward 3 seat.
The filing period for nonpartisan municipal elections and school boards ends at noon on Wednesday. The election is Nov. 6
Candidates who have qualified for the ballot as of Thursday (+denotes incumbent):
Jonesboro
City Attorney –+Carol M. Duncan
Council, Ward 1, Position 1 – Kier Heyl
W2P1—+Dr. Charles Coleman
W3P1 – Linda R. Denny
W4P1 –+John Street
W6P1 – Derrick P. Coleman
Bay
Mayor – Paul Keith
Clerk-Treasurer – Paula Morrison Martin
Council, Ward 3, Position 2 –+Robert W. Burgess
Black Oak
Mayor –+Eddie Dunigan
Council, Position 1 –+Clayton Douglas
P3 –+Troy Douglas
P4 –+Brett Hickman.
Bono
Mayor –+Danny C. Shaw
Council, W1P2 –+Rick Walters
W2P1 –+Hunter R. Phillips
W2P2 –+Shirley Dodson
W3P1 – Floyd Gene Layne
W3P2 – William Carr
Brookland
Mayor –+Kenneth Jones
Council, W1P1 –+Mike Bishop
W2P1 –+Wilson Shipman
W2P2 –+Pamela McGee
W3P2 –+David Gambill
Caraway
Council, W2P1—+Jerry Martin
W3P1 –+Marvin Browning
Cash
Council, Position 2 –+Barbara Dunivan
P3 –+Larry G. Hamrick
Egypt
Mayor – James Barren Upton
Recorder-Treasurer – Linda Annette Upton
Council, Position 1 –+Victoria Crotts
P2 –+Garry Barr
P3 – Joy Lingo
P4 –+Lila Simmons
P5 –+Della Annette Hufstedler
Lake City
Mayor –+Cameron Tate
Clerk-treasurer –+Lisa Maynard Sitz
Council, W1P2 –+Brenda Hutcheson
W3P2 – Kayla Sain
Monette
Mayor –+Bob Blankenship
Recorder-treasuer – Terry L. Thomas
Council, W1P1 –+Gary Qualls
W1P2 –+Kristian Nuckles
W2P1 –+Aaron Uthoff
W2P2 –+Brandon Decker
W3P1 –+Ethan Ivy
School boards
Jonesboro
Zone 3 –+Timothy Stewart
Nettleton
Zone 3 –+Harry Harvey III
Valley View
Zone 1 –+Richard Todd Reed
Zone 2 – Ryan Gibson
Zone 3 – +Dr. Kristy Rowe
Zone 4 – Christy McKeel and +Brant Tosh
Zone 5 – Tyler Watkins
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.