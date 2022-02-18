JONESBORO — The filing period for statewide, district and county elected offices begins at noon Tuesday, Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said.
Candidates will file at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 S. Main St., from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 28. The filing period closes at noon on March 1.
Officials with the Republican and Democratic parties will have tables set up in the courthouse to accept filing fees for their respective preferential primaries during much of the filing period.
On the Republican side, officials will be available from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 9-5 on Wednesday and Thursday.
There will be no Republican filing on Friday, said party chairman Chad Niell, but party officials will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at 515 W. Washington Ave.
Republicans will return to the courthouse from 9-5 Feb. 28 and 9-noon on the final day of the filing period.
Democratic Party officials will be available at the courthouse from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday and again from 9 a.m. to noon on March 1, party chairman Asad Khan. Candidates with questions or concerns between those dates may contact Khan at 870-530-0042.
Niell can be contacted at 870-926-2026 or clniell1161@gmail.com.
The preferential primaries are May 24.
