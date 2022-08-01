The filing period for nonpartisan municipal elections, as well as school elections that will be taking place with the November general election, begins on Wednesday.
Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said the weeklong filing period runs from noon on Wednesday through noon on Aug. 10.
In the city of Jonesboro, six city council positions will be up for vote, and for the first time they will not be elected citywide.
In the May primary, Jonesboro voters approved a ballot issue to have all position 1 seats on the council elected only by residents within the ward being represented. Those seats are up for election in November.
Current council members for position 1 seats are: Ward 1, Charles Frierson; Ward 2, Dr. Charles Coleman; Ward 3, Ann Williams; Ward 4, John Street; Ward 5, L.J. Bryant; and Ward 6, Bobby Long.
Long announced earlier this year that he would be vacating his seat after accepting a job in Oregon. He has not yet resigned, but is not expected to seek re-election.
County clerks throughout the region have petitions available now for eligible positions.
