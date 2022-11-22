JONESBORO — Volunteers bared the cold to help unload nonperishable food items that were dropped off on Friday during the “Fill the Food Bank” event hosted by The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Food Bank of NEA Food Sourcing Coordinator Harper Martin said on Monday morning that they raised 321,574 meals during Fill the Food Bank 2022.
“This was our last hoorah for November,” she said, noting that she felt the event had been a success even though they didn’t quite meet their goal of 350,000 meals.
“This year we had to work harder and get more donations to provide the same amount of meals as last year,” Martin said, noting that the goal had been set the same as last year, however their meal calculation had changed due to inflation.
For example, meal calculations for this year was set at 1.2 pounds of food equaled 1 meal and $1 equaled 3.5 meals, while it used to be that $1 equaled 4 meals.
The event was held at various locations across Northeast Arkansas, including the Kroger Marketplace in Jonesboro, Edwards Food Giant in Harrisburg, Walmart Supercenters in Paragould, Newport, Osceola, Pocahontas and Trumann, Walmart in Walnut Ridge and Harps in Piggott.
According to Martin, there was at least one site in all 12 counties that the Food Bank of NEA serves.
Volunteer Heather Terry said that the event was going really well on Friday afternoon.
“It’s been great,” she said. “Some people have dropped off a bag or two, while others have unloaded full truck-beds.”
Martin said that the donations given at this event helped to ensure that the people, who are facing hunger in the community, have food at their tables during Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season.
The Fill the Food Bank 2022 top 5 competitors included:
Jonesboro High School, who donated 31,516 meals.
Optus, who donated 28,137 meals.
Lambda Chi Alpha, an Arkansas State University fraternity, who donated 22,606 meals.
NEA Board of Realtors, who donated 17,445 meals.
Central Dealerships, who donated 1,363 meals.
According to information provided by Martin, Arkansas has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the country and in Northeast Arkansas there are 65,870 people who are food insecure and 22,960 of those people are children.
In fact, over 21 percent of the people who are food insecure are children in Craighead County alone.
The Food Bank of NEA’s mission is to provide hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources, and distributing food through a network of nonprofit agencies and programs.
For more information about the Food Bank of NEA, visit their website at www.foodbankofnea.org or call 870-932-3663.
