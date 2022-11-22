221122-JS-food-drive-photo-nz

Tonekea Wright, volunteer from Empower Healthcare Solutions, unloads canned food and other nonperishable food items during the Fill the Food Bank event hosted by The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas on Friday afternoon in front of Kroger in Jonesboro. Food Bank of NEA Director of Operations Alan Garner estimated that by 3 p.m. on Friday volunteers had already loaded around 7,700 pounds of foods at the Jonesboro location alone.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Volunteers bared the cold to help unload nonperishable food items that were dropped off on Friday during the “Fill the Food Bank” event hosted by The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

Food Bank of NEA Food Sourcing Coordinator Harper Martin said on Monday morning that they raised 321,574 meals during Fill the Food Bank 2022.