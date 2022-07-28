220729-JS-melody-theater-photo-nz

Artist and event promoter Kevin Reagan (left) shakes hands with former Leachville Mayor Ralph Wells (who was mayor at the time of this photo) as he presents his artwork to The Melody at the city’s 2015 Centennial Celebration in Leachville. Reagan said that his artwork depicts how The Melody looked when it opened in 1948 and is on permanent display in the lobby of the theater.

 Submitted Photo

LEACHVILLE — People are getting ready to grab some popcorn and find their seats as classic movies come back to the big screen at The Melody Theater in Leachville.

On Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, The Melody Theater will be holding a classic film festival for the first time in many years, according information released by event promoter Kevin Reagan on Tuesday.