LEACHVILLE — People are getting ready to grab some popcorn and find their seats as classic movies come back to the big screen at The Melody Theater in Leachville.
On Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, The Melody Theater will be holding a classic film festival for the first time in many years, according information released by event promoter Kevin Reagan on Tuesday.
Reagan told The Sun on Wednesday that in its heyday The Melody Theater, which opened in November 1948 at a cost of over $100,000, was one of the most popular and luxurious theaters in the region.
In fact, he said that it paid for itself in just a year and a half.
“I have always loved The Melody Theater,” Reagan said, noting that, although he grew up in Jonesboro, his parents and both sets of his grandparents were from Leachville.
“I spent one or two weekends a month there while I was growing up,” he recalled.
According to Reagan, the theater entertained the community for about 40 years, before it closed its doors in the 1980s and then fell into disrepair.
“As a kid, I can remember looking up at that big, beautiful, magical neon marquee,” he recalled.
Reagan decided to create an art piece that could show the theater in its glory, which he presented at the Leachville Centennial Celebration in 2015.
“Although it (the marquee) no longer exists, I wanted to recreate, as close as I could remember, what it (the theater) looked like back then,” Reagan said. “Secretly, my hope is that I can someday have a part in bringing the marquee back.”
He said the City of Leachville now owns the theater and although The Melody was struck by lightning in 2017 and suffered significant damage, it has been completely restored and is now a modern, comfortable venue for local plays, concerts and other special events.
Reagan and his cousin Tammy Stockton, who lives in Leachville, contacted Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson, about renting The Melody for this special event. If it is successful, he said they may try to do it once a month or once a quarter.
“I purchased a new 25-foot-wide screen and new cinema quality projection equipment for the event,” Reagan said, noting that he also had to obtain licensed film screening rights from Swank Motion Pictures and Criterion Pictures, which are two authorized film distribution companies.
The classic movies scheduled for the Friday night event will be a musical by Rogers and Hammerstein at 7 p.m. and a comedy starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russel at 9 p.m.
Then for the Saturday event, the theater will be showing a children’s movie at 10 a.m., a silent comedy film by Buster Keaton at 2 p.m., a family classic starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman at 6 p.m., followed by an Alfred Hitchcock suspense thriller at 8:30 p.m.
Due to film licensing, which does not permit Reagan to promote the film titles in print, the exact movie titles scheduled can be viewed on The Melody Theater Facebook page or Ticket Source, www.ticketsource.us/ melodytheater, where tickets can also be booked.
Although tickets are free for the event, the organizers are asking for donations at the door to help cover the cost of the film festival with $5 per person per film being the suggested amount. Concessions will also be available.
