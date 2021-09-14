JONESBORO — The Craighead County Finance Committee tabled an appropriations ordinance during Monday night’s meeting that would add $24,500 to fund a new GIS mapping system.
Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell said the funding would enable the county to improve the GIS mapping system.
“We entered into an agreement and talked with City Water & Light to get better imaging for our maps,” she said.
According to the ordinance, the agreement with City Water & Light and Craighead County would split the costs of the orthoimaging to enhance the GIS mapping system.
Towell said it would also be a great benefit for the E911 system.
Towell said she looked at the imaging and said the photos were phenomenal.
“Now we have the imagery in, we have to agree to pay for it,” she said.
Justice of the Peace Darrell Cook asked how much the assessor’s office would need for the 2022 budget.
“Will this be real time imagery,” Cook asked.
Towel said no.
“The imagery is static, and it is from 2020, the current imagery we have is from 2017,” she said.
Cook asked how much would be needed next year to maintain the mapping.
“I think it would take about $10,000 to maintain it,” she said.
Members of the finance committee agreed to table the discussion until more information could be gathered.
