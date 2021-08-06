JONESBORO — The Craighead County Finance and Administration Committee will seek Monday night to determine the approval of an ordinance setting aside $15,000 in funds for an audit of the spending of CARES Act monies.
The ordinance states because the county spent in excess of $750,000 in federal funds, it is required to conduct an audit of that money.
All three county committees will be meeting and addressing the following agenda items:
Transportation Committee:
Road report for July 2021.
Finance and Administration Committee
Tax collection report.
County financial report.
The three committees of the quorum court will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Craighead County Training Room at 511 Union Street in Jonesboro.
