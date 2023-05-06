JONESBORO — Cassie Cooper, an advanced peer support specialist at NEA Divine Intervention Community Center, said on Wednesday that God has given her the chance to help others through peer-to-peer recovery.
With the help of a faith-based recovery, Cooper has been in recovery for six years now, however she admits that drugs took several years of her life and left her with many regrets.
Although Cooper said she had a fairly normal childhood, she still wound up in a place in life from which she would have to find her way back.
She grew up with her grandmother until she was eight-and-a-half years old and then with parents, who were both factory workers.
“I had never even seen my dad drink more than a beer,” Cooper stated. “You would have never thought I would have been one to do drugs.”
However, she said when she was 18, she would wound lose her first husband to a terrible crash after only seven days of marriage.
She had married her high school sweetheart and was devastated by the loss; plus, she said, she was battling weight problems.
So, when someone suggested that meth would help her with her issues, she decided to give it a try, which she said only caused her life to spiral out of control before she knew it.
Shortly after she began doing drugs, she had her first mug shot taken.
She would spend the next several years in and out of jail with multiple periods of homelessness off and on.
She would go to prison three times.
After her first prison sentence of three and a half years, Cooper would give birth to her two daughters, both of whom were by different fathers.
The DHS would take her daughters at ages two and four as she was headed back to prison as drugs continued to control her life.
In 2014, Cooper lost her mother, but was unable to attend the funeral as she was serving her second sentence.
By December of 2016, she was only 92 pounds when she was arrested again and was back in jail on drugs charges.
“It seemed like an endless cycle,” she said.
“A lot of pain kept building up, between losing my first husband, my daughters and my mom,” Cooper said, wiping a tear from her eye. “I was not dealing with the pain. I kept pushing it down, but it just kept growing.”
“I didn’t know what to do. This was just my life,” she continued. “I thought that I was going to be in and out of jail for the rest of my life. I was tired. I had already been to six different rehabs before I found God.”
That is when another inmate told her that a place called the Restoration House Ministries in Harrisburg might be able to help her not go back to prison.
Two days after her release from jail, she would check herself into her seventh and final rehab, the Restoration House Ministries, on January 27, 2017. Making her clean date January 25.
“I wasn’t raised in church, but I can remember sitting there and listening to other girls talk about God. I saw how happy everyone was when they talked about the word of God, Jesus and salvation,” she said. “I wanted that. I wanted to be happy. So, started asking question about God and salvation.”
Cooper then recalled a Bible verse that one of the other women gave her.
“She gave me a piece of scripture that she said would help me and it did,” she began. “It was Romans 10:9, ‘that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved’.”
“So much grief was lifted off of me. All the pain of what people had done to me and what I did to others ... what I did to my kids,” she said.
On March 14, 2017, Cooper was sentenced to her last prison term, which lasted another five months.
“I was shocked at first,” she said. “I didn’t think I would have to go because I had found God and I was a different person. But God had a plan for me and that was part of it.”
In fact, this last stay would lead her to her new calling of helping others.
She recalled another piece of scripture given to her by a PALS [Patients Advice and Liaison Service] mentor that has helped her immensely, “Joel 2:25-26 ... And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmer worm, my great army which I sent among you. And ye shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that hath dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed.”
“She told me to stand on it,” she stated, noting how her life began to change in miraculous ways.
She would be released to the Cornerstone Transition Home in Newport, which held around 28 women.
“It was amazing. It was a huge house with lots of rooms. I had my own bed and shared a room with a closet for me,” she recalled. “I still remember walking in and thinking,... wow, this is what God had in mind for me.”
While she was there, Cooper was reunited with her daughters.
She recalled receiving the phone call from her oldest daughter, who was then 12.
“I was shocked. She wanted to see me,” she stated, noting that she hadn’t seen or even written them because she didn’t think they would want anything to do with her and she didn’t want to upset their lives.
Cooper said she felt grateful to have her daughters back in her life.
After graduating from the transitional home on Aug. 22, 2018, she decided to stay as a staff member, so that she could help others.
She said after about 18 months of living at the home, it was time to get her own place where she could spend quality time with her daughters.
While still working at the ministry, she started working 12-hour shifts at a factory and began renting an apartment.
Six months later, Cooper found herself signing papers to buy her first home.
Soon after, Cooper was contacted by Shalinda Woolbright, whom she had met in the recovery community, and she began her path as a peer recovery specialist.
As she started working in a professional setting at Unity Health in Newport, she said she was the only felon on the staff at the hospital, but she loved being there.
“I was using my lived experience with addiction to help others,” she said. “Having lived it, we have the resources to help them with their recovery because we have been there.”
“This is what God had planned for me,” she stated. “I had never thought I would have the chance to work in an office with doctors and other professionals. It was a good environment.”
“It was like the scripture was coming to life,” she laughed excitedly as she thought back. It was around this time that she met her second husband, Brian Cooper.
In recovery himself, he was working at another ministry and they had met a few times before, however one day she said she looked over at him and felt God tell her that she would marry him.
“I told him. God told me that you are going to be my husband and he said, ‘well I didn’t hear that but maybe we can start with a date’,” she blushed. “That was it. We were married about six months later, on March 7, 2021.”
She noted that since both of her daughters still lived with their grandmothers on their father’s sides, only the youngest was able to attend.
“I couldn’t make them see that I had changed,” she said.
“But now I had a Godly husband. We read the word together. We never had that before,” she said, noting that they are both still in recovery as he is now at five years himself, but they are happier than ever.
In 2022, she also started a Celebrate Recovery at her church, Tuckerman Faith Assembly of God in Tuckerman.
Earlier this year, Cooper started work for Woolbright, who has been in recovery for 17 years herself and is owner and executive director of NEA Divine Interventions.
Now she said she gets to sit down and talk with people, getting to know them and letting them get to know her.
“I let them know they are not alone,” she said. “I went from a hopeless drug addict to giving others hope. Now I can help many others because of God’s grace and mercy.”
“I ask Him to move me out of the way and help them,” she said, noting they have multiple pathways to recovery and she knows that not everyone is a believer, so they may need a different way from state programs to outpatient programs to the faith-based recovery.
In fact, at NEA Divine Intervention Community Center in Jonesboro, Cooper and other staff members get to help people find services to address many issues including mental illness, substance abuse, and intellectual disabilities as they address many other common issues in recovery such as self-esteem, codependency, substance use disorder, co-occurring disorders, reunification with children and families, education, legal issues and other potential needs.
Plus, they help people with things such as applying for medical insurance, finding employment, rent help and local transportation.
Cooper then recited what she called her life verse, “2 Corinthians 5:17, Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
“I just remember what God has done for me and allowed me to do for others, like getting to work here. I am very grateful,” Cooper said. “Life is good and I know that with God everything is possible.”
For more information, call 870-206-8406, contact them by email at neadivineintervention@gmail.com, visit their website at https://neadivineintervention.org/ or stop in at the community center at 2408 Phillips Dr., Suite B, in Jonesboro.
