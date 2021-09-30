JONESBORO — The Fire Department held its quarterly fire drills this week at the Fire Academy off Stadium Boulevard, Assistant Chief Martin Hamrick said Thursday.
The drills, held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, focused on the rapid intervention team, which practices what to do when a firefighter is down in a burning structure.
During Thursday’s drill, barrels inside the structure had dry hay lit and wet hay was later added to create dense smoke. Firefighters then entered the structure in full gear to locate where a fallen firefighter might be, Hamrick said.
Fire companies practice for the drill beforehand, he said.
“It’s probably an hour or longer for each drill,” Hamrick said.
He said the Training Division in the department evaluates each drill.
“If there’s something that needs changing, we identify it,” Hamrick said.
The drills were held twice a day over the three-day period, he said.
