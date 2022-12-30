JONESBORO — Six new firefighters will soon start at the Jonesboro Fire Department, Assistant Chief Brett Bassham said Thursday.
They will replace firefighters who have retired. The department’s full capacity is 124 employees, and Bassham said the department is fully staffed with the budgeted positions.
During 2022, the department saw big changes as Chief Kevin Miller retired at the end of June after more than 34 years at the department, the final 10 as chief.
He was succeeded by Fire Chief Martin Hamrick, whose 23-year career culminated with his taking over the department on July 1. He had been serving as assistant chief under Miller.
Former Battalion Chief Bassham took over Hamrick’s post as the new assistant chief.
During his tenure, Miller said two fire stations were added and five more were relocated to adapt to the growth of Jonesboro’s population.
Bassham said a geographical information system (GIS) study has been conducted to determine the locations for two new stations.
According to the esri website, “GIS connects data to a map, integrating location data (where things are) with all types of descriptive information (what things are like there). This provides a foundation for mapping and analysis that is used in science and almost every industry. GIS helps users understand patterns, relationships, and geographic context.”
The data collected has been sent to the International Association of Firefighters, which analyzes the study and makes recommendations as to where the two new stations should be located. This would decrease response times for calls, Bassham said.
He said the study is done for free by the firefighters union.
The city would have to budget the money for construction of the new stations. There are currently seven fire stations that serve the city. Bassham said with the rapid construction of new subdivisions in the northeast and southwest parts of Jonesboro, the new stations are needed.
Hamrick said he covered several of the major fires in the city, including the Nestlé fire in March, the storage unit fire in June 2021, the March 2012 Roller-Farmers Union fire on East Johnson Avenue and the Cavenaugh dealership fire in August 2007.
In January 2020, then-Fire Chief Kevin Miller said two new fire stations needed to be built to keep up with the city’s growing population.
Passham said the department’s yearly report is being compiled and will be presented to the Jonesboro City Council in January.
