Fire destroys downtown Tyronza building

A fire Sunday morning destroyed a nearly 100-year-old building along Main Street in Tyronza. Firefighters from Tyronza, Lepanto, Marked Tree and Trumann spent several hours Sunday battling the fire, and smoke could still be seen in the area Monday morning.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton Media

TYRONZA — A nearly 100-year-old building was destroyed by fire early Sunday in Tyronza, leaving rubble and memories of what was once there.

Fire crews from Tyronza, Marked Tree, Lepanto and Trumann resonded to the scene after getting a call around 4 a.m. Sunday about the blaze, according to officials. The building on Main Street housed an office as well as a pair of storage areas.