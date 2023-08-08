Fire destroys downtown Tyronza building

TYRONZA — A nearly 100-year-old building was destroyed by fire early Sunday in Tyronza, leaving rubble and memories of what was once there.
Fire crews from Tyronza, Marked Tree, Lepanto and Trumann resonded to the scene after getting a call around 4 a.m. Sunday about the blaze, according to officials. The building on Main Street housed an office as well as a pair of storage areas.
The building was also formerly home to the Midway Cafe. The longtime restaurant was a gathering place in the Poinsett County town for breakfast, lunch and dinner for residents before closing a few years ago.
Crews spent several hours working to put out the fire and smoke could still be seen in the area Monday morning. Officials also closed Main Street for part of Sunday as firefighters worked.
No one was hurt in the fire.
On Monday, officials said authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire. While officials are still looking into the blaze, Arkansas State Police arson investigators were set to be in Tyronza Monday to investigate.
