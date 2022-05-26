JONESBORO — Chief Fire Marshal Jason Wills and an insurance investigator agree that a residential fire in February was purposely set, according to information released in a probable cause affidavit.
Wills wrote in the affidavit that witnesses said Craighead County Justice of the Peace Jason Price and his fiancee were seen leaving the residence moments before fire engulfed the residence.
Price has been charged with arson. He has denied the charge, saying he will be exonerated at trial.
“On Sunday Feb. 20, 2022, at 12:43 p.m., Jonesboro dispatch received a report of a residential fire at the home of Jason Price, 219 Harold Cove,” the affidavit states. “Jonesboro Fire personnel responded and upon arrival six minutes later, noted moderate to heavy smoke was showing coming from the residence.
“Jonesboro firefighters had to force entry into the residence as all doors were locked and secure. The Fire Marshals Division responded to the scene a short time later. It was determined that a search warrant was needed, so one was sought and obtained for the heavily damaged residence.”
Wills said two knobs in the kitchen gas stove were in the on position. He also noted something in the master bedroom’s bathroom.
“In the master bathroom an electrical space heater was found plugged in and had been placed in a wicker basket containing rolls of toilet paper.
“The documented time of the 911 call reporting the fire, and the time stamped video footage from the cameras showing the accused vehicle leaving from the area is around two minutes and thirty-one seconds. The accused would have been at or around the crime scene at the time the fire was set.”
Wills said the fire started in a hallway closet and, in his professional opinion, the fire was intentionally set.
He said the surveillance cameras for the residence had been turned off that morning.
“Jason Price did tell Fire Marshal that there were video surveillance cameras that had been installed at the residence,” Wills wrote. “Price, however, stated that he turned this recording system off at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the fire.”
Wills wrote that the residence didn’t contain normal household items and closets were mostly empty of clothing.
“The Price residence was insured to $157,900 with the contents being insured for another $110,530,” the affidavit states. “According to the insurance company, Price did make a claim on the residence on the day after the fire (or the day of) at the residence …
“The insurance company conducted an independent fire investigation with their own fire investigator. That investigation was in agreement with the Fire Marshal’s opinion. It concluded that the fire was intentionally set by person(s) and was not by any other sources.”
