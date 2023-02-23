JONESBORO — Jason Wills, chief fire marshal at the Jonesboro Fire Department, said Wednesday that the department is still investigating the arsons in which two cars were set on fire early Sunday morning.

The two vehicles were in the parking lot at the Gladiolus apartment complex in the 600 and 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. The area is near where three people were shot, one fatally, Thursday night behind an apartment complex on Kristi Lake Drive.