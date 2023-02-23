JONESBORO — Jason Wills, chief fire marshal at the Jonesboro Fire Department, said Wednesday that the department is still investigating the arsons in which two cars were set on fire early Sunday morning.
The two vehicles were in the parking lot at the Gladiolus apartment complex in the 600 and 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. The area is near where three people were shot, one fatally, Thursday night behind an apartment complex on Kristi Lake Drive.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot. Two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds. One of those, a 16-year-old boy, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Wills said fire investigators are looking into the possibility that the arsons are a retaliatory act linked to the shootings, but no evidence has pointed to it yet.
The vehicles that were set on fire were a 2008 Pontiac Torrent and a 2016 Jeep Compass.
He said anyone with information about the arsons is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 870-932-2428 or call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.
