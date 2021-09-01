JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Adante Brown, 20, of 3521 Race St., with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was given a $150,000 bond.
Police said they responded to a report of gunshots being fired on Monday and Brown was arrested.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Demetrice Jenkins, 37, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and violation of a no-contact order; released on $100,000 bond.
Kaci Threlkeld, 28, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering; $25,000 bond.
Robert Mays, 28, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $35,000 bond.
Shelby Rackley, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $120,000 bond.
Racheal Morris, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Kathryn Bogan, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and shoplifting of less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Lana Greer, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Joyce Moore, 39, of Jonesboro, with criminal trespass; $40,000 bond.
Stephen Vinson, 34, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening, parole violation and failure to appear; $53,500 total bond.
