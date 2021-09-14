JONESBORO — Special Judge Ralph Wilson found probable cause Monday to charge Jeffery Clark, 36, of 201 N. Rogers St., with being a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violations.
Clark was given a $50,000 bond.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Amanda Cunningham, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $2,500 bond.
Heather Smith, 26, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Bobby Shirley, 42, of Monette, with residential burglary and theft of property; $2,500 bond.
Robert Wilson, 18, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Jessica Bolin, 41, of Jonesboro, with theft of property, parole violation, driving on a suspended license and theft of a credit or debit card; $7,500 bond.
Larry Vanzant, 47, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, theft by receiving, parole violation and failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Michael Roberts, 44, of Jonesboro, with parole violation and public intoxication; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Derek Compton, 32, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and no liability insurance; $25,000 cash-only bond.
Marissa Christain, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution and endangering the welfare of a minor; $5,000 bond.
Matthew Thompson, 33, of Brookland, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm; $10,000 bond.
Takeo Robinson, 35, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; released on own recognizance.
Marlin Hambrick, 21, of Batesville, with residential burglary; $10,000 bond.
Alyssa Mann, 24, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery on a medical technician; $1,500 bond.
Latosha Mason, 23, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, refusal to submit, possession of an open container with alcohol, no proof of liability insurance and improper headlights; $25,000 bond.
Quincy Sanders, 28, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless or prohibited driving; $15,000 bond.
Lakate Williams, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving on a suspended license, fictitious tags and no proof of liability insurance; $1,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.