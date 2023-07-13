JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and woman reported Tuesday that a vehicle at their residence in the 3800 block of Raider Road was entered and items – including a firearm – were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The thief took a .380-caliber Ruger handgun valued at $400, debit cards and vehicle keys, according the report.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into his shed in the 1200 block of Aggie Road and stole tools and a ladder. The value of the items is $480.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone broke out a window of her vehicle in the 900 block of Scott Street and stole items. Taken were a wallet, debit and identification cards.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone hooked up to his outside outlet in the 1000 block of Cartwright Street and stole electricity. He estimated the theft cost $1,200.
