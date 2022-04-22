JONESBORO — Special Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause Friday to charge a Wynne man with theft by receiving of a firearm and felony failure to appear.
Kylan Williams, 23, of the 400 block of North Stonebrook Circle, Wynne, was given a $100,000 bond by Ellington.
In other cases, Ellington found probable cause to charge:
Willie Lee Williams, 36, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery, theft of $1,000 or less and failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Lisa Howard, 45, of Leachville, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Jennifer Crawford, 35, of Cherry Valley, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Douglas Woodard, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Sonya McClure, 48, homeless, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Edwin Garrison, 39, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and parole violation; $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.